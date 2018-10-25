The Tehachapi Salvation Army is busy year-round with staff members and volunteers working hard to meet the growing needs of the community. However, as the winter season approaches, the local office becomes a beehive of activity in preparation for the upcoming holidays, starting with the annual coat drive for kids.
The Salvation Army will host a coat and doughnut event Nov. 10, said Sandy Chavez, the center's coordinator.
"We had one last year, and it was amazing," Chavez said of the 300 coats that were given away, half of which were gently used and the other half brand new.
No application will be required; simply show up with your child(ren) and receive a coat. Chavez said coats will be given away to moms and dads as well.
The Salvation Army will accept coat donations up until the day of the event. Chavez said the greatest need at this time is coats for teenagers.
Following the coat drive, the Salvation Army will dive head-first into its Thanksgiving food basket drive. Chavez said she is excited about recent changes that will affect many of the Salvation Army's programs, including the coat and basket drives, that will simplify how recipients receive assistance.
On Tuesday, Nov. 20, the Salvation Army will be handing out food baskets for Thanksgiving, which will include a turkey and all the fixings, on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 11 a.m. at its office location.
"We are not going to be asking for proof of income or anything," Chavez said. "If you need, then just come, and get yourself in line. All I need is a signature and how many people are in your family."
Chavez said she anticipates having enough pantry items to fill all basket requests; however, the greatest need will be in providing the turkeys. Due to limited refrigeration space, the Salvation Army will be better served via monetary donations, which Chavez will use to purchase frozen turkeys a few days before Thanksgiving. For a $25 donation, the Salvation Army can provide a holiday basket for a local family; however, all donations are welcome.
Christmas holiday food baskets will be distributed in the same manner as the Thanksgiving baskets. Pantry doors will open at 11 a.m. Dec. 17.
The Salvation Army also began its annual Angel Tree program as of Oct. 15, and is currently accepting applications.
"This is the one and only time that we do ask for documentation," Chavez said. "We gather all the information about the family, but it's the community that meets the needs."
Applicants must provide proof of residency, income and for each child assistance is needed. The child's age, needs and Christmas wishes are included on each "Angel" tag, which the Salvation Army either distributes to local organizations and local churches to fill or places on the Christmas tree in the Kmart lobby.
Last year, the Salvation Army filled the needs of 400 children; however, Chavez said she is seeing an increase in local needs.
"We are seeing a lot of families struggling," she said. "We try to meet the needs of everyone, and not turn anyone away."
Largest fundraiser
The Salvation Army's largest fundraising activity is through its Kettle Drive. The proceeds sustain its many programs throughout the year.
"Everything that is placed in those red kettles stays in this community for what we do," Chavez said.
This year, coordinator Don Napier will oversee the holiday Kettle Drive, as a multi-generational volunteer.
Last year, the Salvation Army started something new called Register to Ring. Local volunteers could go online and register at registertoring.com.
"What is so cool about it, is that people can go into this calendar and see each site that we have .... and see what spots are needed," Napier said.
Kettle bell ringers will be found in local stores starting Nov. 19.
"The money that is raised here, stays here," said Kyle Yates, field representative. "All of the services that we offer here are free. The byproduct of that is we need funds for our programs."
Help year-round
The Salvation Army also provides Fresh Rescue every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. This a program in which the Salvation Army partners with Albertsons by receiving produce, dairy and other other food items that the local grocery store would otherwise discard.
"They produce some amazing ... vegetables, breads and dairy products for us," Chavez said. "This morning, it all went, including over 1,000 yogurts which we handed out for our Fresh Rescue program."
On the second and fourth Mondays of each month, the Salvation Army provides food to local seniors.
Said Chavez, "We offer them food, fellowship and coffee. Not only do we feed them, but we encourage them as well."
Commodities Day is once a month, and is a federal program that's been around since the 1950s. It includes pre-packaged food such as rice, beans, pasta and canned goods. It is held once a month, normally on the third Tuesday. However, it will be held in conjunction with the holiday food basket programs on Nov. 20 and Dec. 17.
The Salvation Army is located at 538 E. Tehachapi Blvd. For more information, visit salvationarmyusa.org or the Facebook page, or call 823-9508.
