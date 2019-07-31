The third and final show in this summer’s Concerts in the Park series will feature Indie folk-pop-rock band The Novelists. The Reno, Nev.-based group will take the stage at Philip Marx Central Park in downtown Tehachapi at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11.
The concert is being presented by Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District in association with Fiddlers Crossing and MusicMX Entertainment and is sponsored by Lehigh Cement and Grimmway Farms.
The Novelists are aptly named.
“A lot of what we do tends to be story songs or soundtrack songs, where it’s either a story itself or it’s setting the mood for a scene of some sort,” keyboardist Eric Andersen said. “It tends to be a theme that sort of naturally comes up.”
Strong vocals with thick harmonies combined with masterful arrangements and musicianship are other standout qualities of the band. These are immediately evident in their original material as well as their highly original takes on some familiar songs by iconic artists including Toto, Tears For Fears, Pink Floyd, Van Morrison, Genesis and more.
The quartet consists of Joel Ackerson (acoustic and electric guitar, mandolin and vocals), Eric Andersen (keyboards and vocals), Dave Strawn (bass and vocals) and Greg Lewis (drums and vocals). The members have been playing together in one combination or another going back a decade, having grown up in the busy Reno music scene. They have released two albums and an EP since 2012.
The Novelists' songs and performances are marked by intensity and emotional honesty.
Daryl Stuermer, of Genesis, said of The Novelists, “This is a band with lots of heart.”
Bring your picnic lunches and lawn chairs and enjoy an afternoon of vivid musical storytelling with The Novelists.
Peter Cutler is an audio engineer-producer, singer and guitarist. A native of Los Angeles, he has lived in Tehachapi since 2006.
