For one night only, “A Really Big Shoe!” is coming to the historic BeeKay Theatre. It will be performed Friday, May 11, at 7:30 p.m.
“A Really Big Shoe: Musical Variety Show” stars Ed Sullivan, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and The Beach Boys (not really). But we do have Gary Mazzola, Blond Mustard, Bri Brubaker and Jeff Thorsnes, with special guest appearances by “Buddy Knight” and a Cast of Thousands (some other people).
The show is hosted by, and show style stolen directly from, the late great Ed Sullivan. It is a special presentation of Tehachapi Community Theater.
Tickets are on sale at Tehachapi Furniture and Tehachapi Treasure Trove. They are $15 presale, or $20 at the door.
Save the date and come see, “A Really Big Shoe!”
Doug Jockinsen is with Tehachapi Community Theatre.
