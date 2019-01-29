Pairing food and wine is an art. Our local chef, Mano Lujan, owner of Red House BBQ, is a master at the art. He proved it once again at the Rotary Wine Pairing Dinner. Wine in California is plentiful, and I feel no hesitancy in saying that it is mostly excellent.
A group of 120 guests mixed, mingled and experienced a collection of wonderful, full, tasty wines brought to us by Loren and Pam Hoffman, wine ambassadors for the Boisset Collection. The Rotary Club of Tehachapi wants to thank Mano, Loren and Pam for giving us all an undeniably incredible culinary evening.
This is one of the largest fundraisers for the Rotary Club and helps support the many activities we do locally in Tehachapi, including our Senior Battery Replacement and Senior Holiday Luncheon, Breakfast with Santa, scholarships for high school seniors, Leadership Training for Youth, literacy personalized books for kindergartners, tree planting at Brite Lake, Comfort Bears for children under 10 admitted to the new Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley hospital and so much more.
We would like to thank the sponsors of The Rotary Wine Pairing Dinner: Alert Disaster, Alta One, Carol Miller/Realtor, Tehachapi News, The Loop Community Newspaper and South Street Digital. Their contributions to the evening make a big difference in our fundraising efforts.
The Rotary Club of Tehachapi would also like to thank the wonderful and caring businesses that made donations to our silent auction — too many to list — but we want you to know that the silent auction is the largest part of our fundraising efforts for the event, so every item we receive is cherished and appreciated.
Most of all, we thank our supportive community for attending, adding to the fun and excitement of the event and for your generous support of the auction and other fundraising opportunities.
The Rotary Club of Tehachapi meets at noon Thursdays at The Shed. If you are interested in membership, you are welcome to join us any Thursday. For more information, contact Tim Trujillo at 821-0086.
Linda Carhart was the hostess of the event and the incoming president for the Rotary Club.
