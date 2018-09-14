The eight 10-minute plays selected for this year’s TCT Playwrights’ Festival hit the mark with the theme of Past, Present, Future. Tehachapi Community Theatre asked playwrights to submit plays that explored the past, present, or future or any combination of the three.
Come see for yourself how each playwright chose to interpret the theme. Some plays are set in the past, others are set in the present but deal with issues from the past, while yet another is set in the future and deals with time travel in a unique and clever way. At the end of each performance, the audience will vote for their three favorite plays of the festival.
This year’s directors for the 10-minute plays include the talents of PJ McBroom, Zachary Finch, Douglas Jockinsen, Leslie Reynolds-Nuckolls, Jeannette Crounse, Kathi Hinkle, Vicki Souza and Greg Hahn.
Final performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 21 and 22;and 2:30 p.m. Sunday matinee Sept. 23. Doors open 30 minutes before showtime. (Note the matinee starting time is 30 minutes later than TCT’s usual.)
Tickets may be purchased for $15 at Tehachapi Treasure Trove, Tehachapi Furniture or online at tctonstage.com. Performances take place at the beautiful BeeKay Theatre, 110 S. Green St. This show is rated PG.
Monica Nadon is executive producer for TCT's Playwrights' Festival.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.