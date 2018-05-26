For years, summer in Tehachapi meant Sunday afternoons in Central Park, gathering together and listening to an eclectic mix of music. The program was put on by the Arts Coalition of Tehachapi and sponsored by the city of Tehachapi and local businesses. When ACT disbanded, the concerts series eventually ended, as well.
This summer, Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District is partnering with Fiddlers Crossing and TPOPS (Tehachapi Pops Orchestra) to bring the program back with a series of three free blockbuster Sunday afternoon concerts.
What better way to kick off the new program than with The Beatles! Paul and Ringo were not available that day, but their doubles will be here June 17 in The Beatles tribute band, “Ticket to Ride.” This group will make you think you are actually watching The Beatles. Members have been part of the old Beatlemania band that was a hit at several of the Wind Fairs that were held here many years ago.
The second concert, on July 15, will feature Sligo Rags, a “Celtic band with a Bluegrass attitude.” Sligo Rags has played to a sold-out crowd at Fiddlers Crossing and is a popular group at Disneyland as well as Celtic festivals.
The last of the three concerts will be Tehachapi’s own TPOPS, Aug. 12, under the direction of Daniel Musquez. TPOPS will play a mixture of show tunes, jazz, old standards and pop music of today suitable for easy Sunday afternoon listening. The orchestra’s saxophone choir will also perform.
As in the former Concerts in the Park series, donations will be welcome and opportunities given to win door prizes and gift cards donated by local merchants and restaurants.
All three concerts will start at 2 pm in Central Park. So mark your calendars for June 17, July 15 and Aug. 12. Bring lawn chairs and picnics and come join TVRPD, Fiddlers Crossing and TPOPS for three musical Sunday afternoons in the park.
Deborah Hand-Cutler owns Mountain Music, where she teaches cello and mountain dulcimer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.