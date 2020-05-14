Thomas Wills of Tehachapi has been named to the dean's list at Simpson University for the spring 2020 semester.
Wills' major is outdoor leadership.
To be eligible for the dean's list, a student must have a semester grade-point average of 3.50 or higher.
Simpson University, founded in 1921, moved to Redding, Calif., in 1989 and will celebrate its centennial in 2021. In addition to offering 25 majors in its traditional undergraduate program, the university has graduated more than 4,000 North State adults from its adult degree-completion program, and nearly 3,000 from its School of Education. It has a No. 7-ranked School of Nursing, a seminary, and master's programs in education, counseling psychology and organizational leadership. Simpson University is recognized nationally by Colleges of Distinction and U.S. News & World Report.
