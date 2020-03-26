tyl

Darin Whitmore, of Stallion Springs, explained to his children how the police department, fire department and EMT/hospital personnel "are on the front lines and the risk they take to help others." His children made a sign to honor the first responders, and hung it over the fence of the family home. Pictured are, from left, Wyatt, Kenzie and Adair Whitmore.

 Courtesy of Darin Whitmore

Send your images of life in the community to editorial@tehachapinews.com with a caption and your name. They will appear in a photo gallery online, and we will do our best to publish them in print.