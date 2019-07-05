THROUGH YOUR LENS: Images from around the community Tehachapi News Jul 5, 2019 Updated 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Bear Valley Springs resident Dwight Parham took this image of the balloon festival held July 4 at Cub Lake. Courtesy of Dwight Parham Bear Valley Springs resident Dwight Parham took this image of the balloon festival held July 4 at Cub Lake. Courtesy of Dwight Parham Bear Valley Springs resident Dwight Parham took this image of the balloon festival held July 4 at Cub Lake. Courtesy of Dwight Parham Bear Valley Springs resident Dwight Parham took this image of the balloon festival held July 4 at Cub Lake. Courtesy of Dwight Parham Arthur E. Sidnor shared this picture of the July 4th Tehachapi Symphony Concert at Coy Burnett Stadium. Courtesy of Arthur E. Sidnor Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Send your images of life in the community to editorial@tehachapinews.com with a caption and your name. They will appear in a photo gallery online, and we will do our best to publish them in print. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save This Week's e-Edition Subscribe Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPuppies dumped in Bakersfield canal rescued by kindhearted Tehachapi strangersEarthquake rocks Ridgecrest, tremors felt in Tehachapi, BakersfieldLet's make this an All-American 4th of July — here's your guide to fun'I just don’t feel it was as transparent as we have been lead to believe'; TUSD board members rescind pay increases for managementTehachapi Unified board adopts new science textbooks despite teacher concernsWaste Management reminds customers of Independence Day holiday scheduleThree minutes of public comment strictly enforced at Monday's City Council meetingDeena Rosen-Beck, 1947 – 2019'He really was the life of this little town': Family, friends remember 2019 THS graduate Peyton StowersCoy Burnett receives new sign thanks to Eagle Scout Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Traffic
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.