tyl
Tommy Sutton, 2, with his horse on the family cattle ranch in Cummings Valley. He is the grandson to Missy and Bob Sutton.
 
 Courtesy of Brooke Sutton

Send your images of life in the community to editorial@tehachapinews.com with a caption and your name. They will appear in a photo gallery online, and we will do our best to publish them in print.