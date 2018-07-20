The Tehachapi High School graduating class of 1998 will hold its 20 Year Reunion during Mountain Festival weekend.
It will be held from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18 at Oak Tree Country Club in Tehachapi, according to a news release from organizers.
This event is open to graduates of the 1998 class, significant others, former teachers as well as other graduating THS classes around 1998.
The evening includes dinner, dessert, DJ and dancing. Tickets are available for $50 (plus $3.44 site fees) through TicketBud at ths1998reunion.ticketbud.com/ths1998reunion.
You can also contact reunion committee chairperson Mandy Vukich Liston at mandyv98@yahoo.com for other payment options such as Vemmo or Paypal. Ticket prices will increase as the event draws near.
Organizers urge you to share this information with any 1998 graduates of Tehachapi High School.
