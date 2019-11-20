What happens when a young couple get engaged to be married and want a simple wedding? Chaos, bewilderment, confrontation, disorder and confusion! Come see the hilarious antics of the bride and groom’s family as the couple strive to make their way through the struggles of planning a “simple” wedding.
The cast of characters include the traditional characters of bride, groom, mother and father of the bride and groom, sister of the bride, bride’s grandmother and aunt, and the groom’s uncle, the caterer and tailor. The unexpected characters include a ringmaster, sports announcer, interpreter, drill sergeant, referee and horror of horrors, the groom’s old girlfriend to mix things up. As the groom says, “Love can be painful sometimes.”
"Altar Egos" performs the evenings of Thursday, Dec. 5; Friday, Dec. 6; and Saturday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m., as well as a matinee performance on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes before the performance.
Tickets may be purchased at the door in the Tehachapi High School Drama Room. Tickets are $4 with ASB card or $5 without. Park in the cafeteria parking lot and follow the signs to the Drama Room. THS is located at 801 S. Dennison Road.
Monica Nadon is the director of the play.
