It’s the Greasers versus the Socials in Christopher Sergel’s play adaptation of S.E. Hinton’s classic novel, "The Outsiders." In 1983, film director Francis Ford Coppola brought the novel to life on the big screen. Now, Tehachapi High School's Drama Club brings the classic novel to life onstage.
The cast includes the talents of Ethan Wendall, Michael Goldstein, Darian Brown, Carson Wolff, Joshua Mejia, Joseph Clark, Zack Bowen, Aaron Hempel, Samantha Lipscomb, Ashley Carroll, Vanessa Villanueva, Julia Ramos, Autumn Beggs, Giorgi Akopashuilu, Esther Clark, Alyssa Keith, Azel Inzunza and Jayden Frigo.
Performances will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 6, 7 and 8, and at 2 p.m. Dec. 8 and 9. Doors open 30 minutes before curtain. Please arrive early as the show will start on time.
Tickets may be purchased at the door for $8 for general admission or for $7 for students with an ASB card. The performance will be in the Tehachapi High School Performing Arts Room, 801 S. Dennison Road. Please park in front of the cafeteria and follow the signs.
Monica Nadon is the guest director for the play.
