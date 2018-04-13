On a stormy night, anxious contestants arrive at the Goon Show. Each contestant hopes to take home the prize money and take their first step toward fame. Mark, the ventriloquist, Dolly, the tap dancer, and Gee Gee, the bird imitation specialist, have their dreams set on their talent being recognized, but events take a twist when a contestant is murdered.
Detective Harrigan steps into action to find out who committed the crime; was it a jealous contestant determined to do whatever was necessary to win? Or, was it one of the other unsavory staff members who have hidden motives?
Actors at Tehachapi High School have been working hard to produce "Murder at the Goon Show." With 32 acting parts in the script, actors have had a lot of fun portraying a wide variety of colorful characters from the determined Detective Harrigan to Pop, the elderly doorman who has been working at the Goon Show for many decades.
Students have learned all about the process of producing a 90-minute play, including auditioning, blocking, characterization, lights and sound as well as painting the flats for the set.
The community is invited to see this fast-paced murder mystery, produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service, Inc., of Englewood, Colo.
Fifth-period Drama is presenting the play on Thursday, May 3 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, May 5 at 2 p.m. Sixth-period Drama is presenting the play Friday, May 4 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, May 5, at 7 p.m.
The cost is absolutely free, making it a great choice for family-friendly entertainment as well as a an opportunity to support the arts in schools locally. All shows are on the THS campus. Park in front of the cafeteria and follow the signs.
Lara Steinke is the THS drama instructor.
