Thunder on the Mountain Car Show presented scholarships totaling $7,600 at the Tehachapi High School Senior Awards Night on May 31.
Dianne Thomas and Dixie Coutant represented the Car Show Committee in giving certificates to the scholarship recipients.
Seniors receiving the scholarships this year are:
• Teaching Scholarship: Ashley Hall and Micah Mason;
• Medical Scholarship: Emily Warner, Kristen Rodriguez, Molly Miller Rijfkogel and Delia Garza;
• Vocational Scholarship: Dru Barlow.
The 21st Annual Thunder on the Mountain Car Show will be held Aug. 21, during the Mountain Festival. All proceeds from registration fees, T-shirt and raffle ticket sales will be used to fund scholarships and donations to local charities and community organizations.
Dixie Coutant is the scholarship chairman for Thunder on the Mountain.
