Thunder on the Mountain check

Representatives of various charities received checks from Thunder on the Mountain. Shown, left to right, are Jim Nelson from CERT, Gwladys Peterson of the Senior Center, TPD Chief Kent Kroeger for the Tehachapi Police Foundation Shop with a Cop Program, Sharron Letson of Thunder on the Mountain, Janie Hartman from Tehachapi Humane Society, Sandy Chavez from our local Salvation Army, Linda Carmichael of American Legion Auxilary, and Marsha Donelson from STOP.

 Contributed by Sharon Letson

Members of the Thunder on the Mountain Car Show Committee gathered in Central Park on Sept. 10 to present checks to 13 local charities and community groups.

Thanks to the generosity of the community and local sponsors, they were able to donate $20,000 in proceeds from the 2018 car show that was held in August during Mountain Festival. This was the 21st year for this event and a big “thank you” goes out to the sponsors who made it possible.

Thunder on the Mountain presented a fun car show in downtown Tehachapi where 334 cars were on display, with some people traveling from as far away as Arizona to enter their cars. The band Denim rocked the intersection of Green and F streets while some participants and visitors strolled through the rows of vintage and classic autos, and others gathered in Centennial Plaza where they collected the raffle prizes they had won.

Judges inspected all the entries and at the end of the day, the car show committee presented 82 trophies to winning autos. Those trophies were all sponsored by local businesses and members of the community.

The recipients of the fundraising efforts are not the same each year. The charities change from year to year. Sometimes representatives of a new charity will approach the committee with a particular need.

This year, the proceeds were distributed as follows:

Honor Flight: $4,500

Tehachapi Senior Center: $3,000

Salvation Army (Local): $3,000

Optimal Hospice Foundation: $3,000

Shop With A Cop: $2,000

American Legion Auxiliary - Tehachapi: $1,000

Have A Heart Humane Society: $500

Save Tehachapi’s Orphaned Pets (STOP): $500

Tehachapi Humane Society: $500

VFW (local chapter): $500

C.E.R.T.: $500

The Chamber of Commerce: $500

Boy Scout Troop 136: $500