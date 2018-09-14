Members of the Thunder on the Mountain Car Show Committee gathered in Central Park on Sept. 10 to present checks to 13 local charities and community groups.
Thanks to the generosity of the community and local sponsors, they were able to donate $20,000 in proceeds from the 2018 car show that was held in August during Mountain Festival. This was the 21st year for this event and a big “thank you” goes out to the sponsors who made it possible.
Thunder on the Mountain presented a fun car show in downtown Tehachapi where 334 cars were on display, with some people traveling from as far away as Arizona to enter their cars. The band Denim rocked the intersection of Green and F streets while some participants and visitors strolled through the rows of vintage and classic autos, and others gathered in Centennial Plaza where they collected the raffle prizes they had won.
Judges inspected all the entries and at the end of the day, the car show committee presented 82 trophies to winning autos. Those trophies were all sponsored by local businesses and members of the community.
The recipients of the fundraising efforts are not the same each year. The charities change from year to year. Sometimes representatives of a new charity will approach the committee with a particular need.
This year, the proceeds were distributed as follows:
Honor Flight: $4,500
Tehachapi Senior Center: $3,000
Salvation Army (Local): $3,000
Optimal Hospice Foundation: $3,000
Shop With A Cop: $2,000
American Legion Auxiliary - Tehachapi: $1,000
Have A Heart Humane Society: $500
Save Tehachapi’s Orphaned Pets (STOP): $500
Tehachapi Humane Society: $500
VFW (local chapter): $500
C.E.R.T.: $500
The Chamber of Commerce: $500
Boy Scout Troop 136: $500
