Representatives of various charities received checks from Thunder on the Mountain. Shown, left to right, are Jim Nelson from CERT, Gwladys Peterson of the Senior Center, TPD Chief Kent Kroeger for the Tehachapi Police Foundation Shop with a Cop Program, Sharron Letson of Thunder on the Mountain, Janie Hartman from Tehachapi Humane Society, Sandy Chavez from our local Salvation Army, Linda Carmichael of American Legion Auxilary, and Marsha Donelson from STOP.