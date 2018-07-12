Summer evenings are simply amazing in Tehachapi and meant to be enjoyed. Family Life Pregnancy Center is holding the annual Evening For Life fundraiser on Aug. 4 at the beautiful Dorner Family Vineyard.
The event will begin at 4 p.m. with appetizers and wine/beer tasting; we will move on to an incredible dinner catered by Chef's Choice Noodle Bar and top it off with delectable desserts by Tastries Bakery. Music will be enjoyed throughout the evening and dancing after dinner.
The proceeds of the evening will remain in Tehachapi to sustain the help, hope and love provided by the team of volunteers and staff to those in the community with pregnancy concerns and assistance for parenting. To meet the goal of the evening, tickets are $65 per person and a silent and live auction will take place.
Mark your calendar, grab a friend or your date, get your tickets and settle in for a tropical-themed evening. The Center is open Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to purchase tickets, call Kim at 619-5123, the Center at 823-8255 or visit eveningforlife2018.eventbrite.com. Seating is limited and tickets will not be sold at the event.
Kim Nixon is executive director of Family Life Pregnancy Center.
