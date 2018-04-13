The Tehachapi Police Foundation is hosting the second annual Honoring the Thin Blue Line banquet, which will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. May 17 at Rose Garden Estate. Tickets are available for $60 each or a table of eight for $400. All proceeds benefit the foundation's assistance to the Tehachapi Police Department and its scholarship fund.
The evening will begin with a time to mingle and enjoy a glass of wine or beer. The foundation will celebrate and honor Officer of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Explorer of the Year and Civilian Employee of the Year. This is a great opportunity to show your support for those who are committed to keeping Tehachapi safe.
We have received outstanding support from our sponsors for this event: BHE Renewables, Dignified Home Loans, Bill Kotz Agency, South Street Digital, Hall Ambulance Service, Tammy Engel-Mortgage Adviser and Jessika Harris-Realtor. Also, The Coffee Mill, City of Tehachapi, Tastries Bakery and Rose Garden Estate.
Another fantastic partner for our event has been Eric Scarlett Designs. Scarlett has handcrafted and donated not one but three flags for our opportunity drawing. We will have one 36"x22" tattered American flag, one 36"x22" tattered Thin Blue Line flag and one 18"x9.5" tattered Thin Blue Line flag for our drawing. The proceeds of the drawing will benefit the scholarship fund.
To support the men and women in blue, tickets may be purchased by contacting Kim Nixon, 619-5123, or Jim Wallace, 343-0833. You can also stop by Country Real Estate or Family Life Pregnancy Center officers to get tickets.
Kim Nixon is vice chairperson of the Tehachapi Police Foundation.
