Join the 2018 Relay Committee on Sept. 22 for a grand finale celebration of Relay for Life, and look back fondly on the impact Relay has had on our community since 2004.
Party for a Cure will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. at Woods Pavilion. It will start with an opening ceremony honoring our survivors and conclude with our last Luminaria Ceremony to remember all those we have lost to cancer.
Tickets for the event will be $15 ($20 at the door) and will include dinner, entertainment, raffles and an opportunity to help the American Cancer Society fight cancer! Tickets can be purchased by calling 661-327-7827 and asking for Christina or by visiting Glamour Salon, Country Real Estate, Re/Max, or Dignified Home Loans.
Survivors, of course, will be invited to the event for free, but still need a ticket. There are only 200 tickets available for the event. All funds raised will be a donation to the American Cancer Society.
For more information, text or call Barbara Villasenor at 661-332-4975. Or email Duana Pera at duanapera@yahoo.com.
Duana Pera is on the Tehachapi Relay Committee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.