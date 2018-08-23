The Rotary Club of Tehachapi continues to sell opportunity drawing tickets for the KHS bike. The bike is on display at Sail Thru Car wash and tickets are $5 each or six for $20. Tickets are also available at Alta One and Terry Brady Chiropractic.
The drawing will take place Friday, Sept. 14, at the Gran Fondo dinner in Centennial Plaza.
During Mountain Festival, Rotary gave a children's bike, donated by Kmart. It was won by Emma Howard, age 6. Emma was so excited that she hugged everyone when her dad, Ken Howard, told her that was her new bike. Her old bike had become too small. Emma lives with her dad, Ken, her mom, Amy, and older brother Orion. Congratulations Emma.
Linda Carhart is a member and past president of the Rotary Club of Tehachapi.
