Main Street Tehachapi will once again extend the Thanksgiving holiday by presenting its Ugly Christmas Sweater Wine Walk to be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24 in downtown Tehachapi.
Now in its fifth year, the annual adult holiday gala has become a much-anticipated opportunity for the over-21 crowd to don what they believe is the ugliest sweater ever to be found under a Christmas tree and gather downtown for an evening of spirits, socializing and laughter.
According to Linda Pettitt, vice president for Main Street Tehachapi, the hilarious Ugly Christmas Sweater contest will return this year featuring 10 silly categories such as "Your Mama Will Never Approve of This Sweater."
The contest will take place as a conclusion to the wine walk at the Tehachapi Railroad Depot. Those who wish to participate are encouraged to do so for the chance to win a bottle of wine provided by local vineyards.
"We are thinking we will get between 500 to 600 (people) again this year," Pettitt said.
Each ticket holder is asked to come to the Railroad Depot, where they will receive a wine glass and map to the 19 participating businesses that will serve wine and hors d'oeuvres. Participants are free to stroll around the downtown area, from Robinson to Mill streets and experience the quaint shops found there while sipping on the finest stock from local vineyards.
Pettitt said the most important part of the wine walk, in her opinion, is that it acquaints people with businesses they wouldn't normally visit.
"I think we bring a lot of business into town for the two wine walks that we do," Pettitt said. "Last summer, we added a third wine walk, the Sip, Sip, Hooray. It was very successful, and we were surprised that we had so many people."
Returning as a major sponsor is Big Papa's Steakhouse, located at 1001 W. Tehachapi Blvd. The popular eatery is preparing for a big after party featuring food and spirits.
Said Pettitt, "The after party will start at 9:15 p.m. Head on down there, and they will be ready with food and more wine."
As the main returning sponsor to the event, Pettitt said Main Street is appreciative of Big Papa's support.
Said Pettitt, "As many sponsors as we can find, that's money that we can give to businesses in town."
Proceeds will go toward Main Street Tehachapi's facade grant program still offered to downtown businesses.
Said Pettitt, "That's also our main purpose for holding these events, to promote the businesses downtown. The businesses do very well that night."
Main Street Tehachapi is operated by five volunteer board members and the support of a few private citizens.
Said Pettitt, "We welcome volunteers and board members to come help. People don't realize how much time it takes just to put on the wine walk. All the people that we have on the board, they are very devoted to this town, and that's why we do it."
