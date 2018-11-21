It's time to break out those outdoor holiday lights, oversized ornaments and lawn nativity scenes as Tehachapi News will once again host its annual Christmas Decor Contest.
Each year, Tehachapi News gives away three prizes — $100 for first place, $50 for second place and $25 for third place — to individuals who have gone above and beyond in decorating the exteriors of their homes.
Participants continue to step it up with each contest held, making the judges' job increasingly difficult. Therefore, the judges will take into consideration the overall appearance of each participant's display, as well as other qualities such as uniqueness and originality.
"We have so many wonderful entries each year, ranging from the most meticulous to the most extravagant," said Stephanie Garcia, Tehachapi News' business manager. "By taking pride in your community and decorating, then everyone is a winner."
An entry form is included in the print editions of Tehachapi News. Entry forms are also available at the Tehachapi News office, 411 N. Mill St.
Official rules are as follows:
• Entry forms must be turned into the Tehachapi News by 5 p.m. Dec. 11.
• In determining the winners, the decision of the judges will be final.
• Only residents who submit an entry form by Dec. 11 will be entered in the contest. Decorating must be completed by the time of entry.
• Winners will be announced in the Dec. 19 edition of Tehachapi News. Winners will be asked to provide a mailing address to claim the prize, which will be mailed be check.
• All entrants authorize Tehachapi News to photograph and publicize their home address in connection with this contest.
So what are you waiting for? Think outside of the box, and remember: It's not about how many lights and decorations you have, it's what you do with them!
