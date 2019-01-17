It's that time of year again when all photographers are asked to gather their favorite photos and get ready for the 14th annual winter photo contest to be featured at Gallery ‘N’ Gifts.
Twice a year, in February and August, Gallery 'N' Gifts opens up its showroom for the most-anticipated First Friday events: the winter and summer photo contests.
According to Gale Caldwell, organizer of the event and vice president of the Tehachapi Valley Art Association, a total of 165 photos were featured in the last contest. Caldwell said there has been an increase in the number of photos received in past contests, as well as an increase in the quality of the photos.
"Be sure to enter early as photos will be hung in order they are received until each category is full," said Caldwell.
The new category of transportation has been added to this year's contest.
Said Caldwell, "Anything that has to do with transportation, from roller skates to jet planes."
Other categories for this year’s event include: landscape/nature, travel/architecture, animals, black & white/sepia, people and, of course, a separate category for youth photographers.
According to Caldwell, every contest features a new category to change things up a little bit.
"There's always something different just to give the long-time photographers a change of pace and something new to look at," Caldwell said.
Best of Show will take home a $100 prize, with first place in each category taking home $25. Those earning second, third and honorable mention will be awarded ribbons.
Submissions will be accepted from Jan. 21 through 29 at Gallery ‘N’ Gifts located at 100 W. Tehachapi Blvd. The fee is $5 per entry, with proceeds to go to buying art supplies for local area schools and funding art scholarships for graduating Tehachapi area seniors.
A special First Friday reception will be held to show off the photos and announce the winners from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 1.
Said Caldwell, "You don't have to be a great photographer. It's all about sharing your take on what you are taking a picture of."
For more information on category definitions, complete rules and information, visit galleryngifts.com/upcoming-events and click on "Photo Contests," or call 822-6062.
