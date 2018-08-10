As summer break is over, Together+ Men's Bible Study is set to resume Aug. 21, according to a news release from the group.
Men from churches all over Tehachapi meet at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at First Baptist Church, 1049 S. Curry St.
The non-denominational study is geared to build Christ-centered men in the community. There is a tine of worship, a message presented by various pastors, a time in small groups that provides opportunity for sharing and a great learning opportunity, the news release said.
Dinner is provided for men coming straight from work.
For more information, visit www.togetherbiblestudy.com or call 858-472-3883
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.