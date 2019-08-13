Men from churches all over Tehachapi have come together to meet every Tuesday night for Together Men’s Ministries. This event is geared to build Christ-centered men in the community.
The non-denominational event meets every Tuesday at 6 p.m.
First Baptist Church has provided a meeting place at 1049 S. Curry St.
There is a time of worship, then a ministry time dealing with issues that will help men grow in the Lord. The meeting will be hosted by pastors and include testimonies from some of the men attending. There will also be small groups available for sharing and learning.
Dinner is provided for men coming straight from work.
More information, visit togethermensbiblestudy or the Facebook page at Together Men’s Bible Study - Tehachapi; or call 858-472-3883.
Jay Eshbach is a member of Together Men's Bible Study.
