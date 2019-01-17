The public is invited to Tomo-Kahni State Historic Park’s 25th anniversary celebration from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26 featuring a talk by anthropologist Dr. Bruce Love and a flint knapping demonstration by master flint knapper Gary Pickett. The event is free to the public, and will be held at Community Congregational Church, 100 E. E St., in the Friendship Building.
Tomo-Kahni State Historic Park features the remains of many aspects of Kawaiisu Indian village life in the Tehachapi Mountains.
Renowned anthropologist Dr. Bruce Love will share an entertaining program about how Native Americans in the Antelope Valley area have been adapting to changing environments since the end of the last Ice Age, more than 12,000 years ago. In the process, they left unique markers for archaeologists to discover and debate, with plenty of mysteries yet to be resolved.
Understanding of the artifacts discussed in Dr. Love’s presentation will be enhanced by the flint knapping demonstration by Gary Pickett. Flint knapping, the ancient art of creating projectile points and other cutting tools from rock such as obsidian or rhyolite, involves using a deer antler and hammer stone to carefully flake off pieces of rock to form a sharp edge.
State Park volunteers will also be honored for their service. Those interested in learning more about the volunteer program are encouraged to attend. Volunteers lead tours and school programs, promote the park at community events, and other activities after receiving in-depth training about the Kawaiisu culture. Gary will also be leading a future flintknapping workshop for registered State Park volunteers.
Jean Rhyne is a state park interpreter for the Tehachapi District, Mojave Sector of California State Parks.
