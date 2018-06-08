Once again Tompkins Elementary School participated in the Kern County Battle of the Books, which was held at Pioneer Village at the Kern County Museum on April 30.
Charles Lassen, Dominic Vivo Amore, Seth Terrazas, Parker Jacobs and Amy Fong all qualified to represent Tompkins Tigers.
All of the students who participated read at least 20 out of the 30 books on a predetermined list. The list included titles such as "Nim’s Island" by Wendy Orr and "There’s a Boy in the Girl’s Bathroom" by Louis Sachar.
These students demonstrated an extremely high level of commitment and determination by reading books that were not a part of their regular schoolwork, along with memorizing the names of the authors. Congratulations to all of them!
The Battle of the Books is sponsored by the Kern Reading Association and Kern County Superintendent of Schools.
Jana Walker is a teacher at Tompkins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.