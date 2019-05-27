Once again Tompkins Elementary School participated in the Kern County Battle of the Books, which was held at Pioneer Village at the Kern County Museum on May 6.
Charles Lassen, Dominic Vivo Amore, Kaiani Hiebert, Lillian O’Brien, Novalee Colby and Jaskiran Grewal all qualified to represent Tompkins Tigers. Jaskiran Grewal won a third place medal in the competition.
All of the students who participated read at least 20 out of the 30 books on a predetermined list. The list included titles such as "Orphan Train" by Christina Kline and "Ramona the Pest" by Beverly Cleary. These students demonstrated an extremely high level of commitment and determination by reading books that were not a part of their regular schoolwork, along with memorizing the names of the authors. Congratulations to all of them!
The Battle of the Books is sponsored by the Kern Reading Association and Kern County Superintendent of Schools. The sponsors were Lidia Rubio and Jana Walker.
Jana Walker is a teacher at Tompkins.
