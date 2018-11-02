For many children, Christmas is a magical time of year. Unfortunately, some parents cannot afford to buy their children presents, and for these children, the Christmas magic sadly disappears.
The United States Marine Corps' Toys For Tots program believes that all children are well-deserving, and Marty Pay of Farmers Insurance is doing his part to bring Christmas magic to less fortunate local children again this year.
Last year, Pay said he collected 550 toys, all of which were distributed to Tehachapi children. This year, he said he would like to break that record.
"We are doing the same thing that we did last year, and luckily, I have some great businesses that are going to help us," said Pay, who is himself a Marine veteran.
This will be the second year that Pay has participated in a local Toys For Tots program; however, it is the fourth time he has collected them.
"I started in July of last year, and we got 170 toys that time," Pay said about the 1st Annual Christmas in July event he held at his insurance office. "This July, we got 225."
In addition to hosting a collection site for new, unwrapped toys at Marty Pay Insurance Agency, located at 212 W. F St., collection sites can also be found at Tehachapi Treasure Trove, Tehachapi Martial Arts and the city of Tehachapi.
"We are honored to play a small part in the success of the United States Marine Corps annual Toys For Tots drive," said City Manager Greg Garrett. "Tehachapi's own Marty Pay is a retired Marine and his leadership is an important part of the success of the program."
Toy donations will be collected through Dec. 13. On Dec. 14, Pay will deliver the donated toys to Tompkins Elementary School. The toys will be distributed to children that week.
Said Pay, "So all the children will have toys for Christmas."
Recommended ages for donated toys is for elementary school-age children; however, Pay said all toys will be welcomed.
"Anything that's too young for elementary school, they (Tompkins) handed out to different associations," Pay said.
As with the last three toy drives, everybody who donates a toy will get a chance at a drawing for several prizes, including a 45-inch television.
"The community support has just been fantastic," Pay said. "This is such a perfect town for that kind of thing."
Pay also reminds the community to drop by and see Santa and Mrs. Claus at Tehachapi's annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting event to be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1 in downtown Tehachapi.
"Any little one, or big one for that matter, who wants to stick around and get their picture taken after the lighting ceremony, Santa will be more than happy to stick around and meet them," Pay said.
For more information on how you can help brighten the holidays for a local child, contact Marty Pay at 822-3737.
