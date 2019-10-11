Holy broomsticks, Batman! It’s almost Halloween! On Saturday, Oct. 26, the BeeKay Theatre will again be transformed into the BooKay!
The Tehachapi Pops Orchestra will offer musical tricks and treats in two hour-long performances, at 4 and 7 p.m. As in prior years, the concert will be presented in partnership with the Tehachapi Community Theatre. This year, young actors and dancers from TADA! (The Tehachapi Academy of Dramatic Arts) will join in as ghosts, ghouls, monsters and, of course in this “Superhero” year, Batman and Robin. The orchestra will be conducted by the TPOPS BooKay Wizard Robby Martinez, professor of music at Bakersfield College.
The concert will feature some new spooky pieces along with a few old favorites, including an updated version of one song performed by Amy “Peaches” Rodriguez.
In what has become a favorite tradition, the concert will conclude with “The Phantom of the Opera.” This year’s performance will include singers Christina Scrivner, Jason Johnston and Christian Parker.
The BooKay is a fundraiser for both TPOPS and TCT. Tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for students, and are available from Mountain Music, Fiddlers Crossing, Tehachapi Treasure Trove, Tehachapi Furniture, members of the orchestra, or online at TCTonstage.com.
The dress code? Costumes, of course!
Doors open 30 minutes before each performance.
The BeeKay Theatre is at 110 S. Green St., in downtown Tehachapi. For more information, call Mountain Music, 823-9994, and leave a message with your name and phone number.
Deborah Hand-Cutler, a former mayor of the City of Tehachapi, owns Mountain Music, where she teaches cello and mountain dulcimer.
