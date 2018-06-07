It was a great turnout for our St. Jude’s Annual Fundraising Trail Ride in Tehachapi on June 2. Nineteen riders went out into the hills overlooking Cummings Valley. This ride has been nicknamed the “Elk Trail” and lived up to its name as we encountered a herd of elk with their babies. The weather was comfortably in the low 80s along with a light breeze.
When the riders returned to the ranch about two hours later, many more folks had shown up to enjoy the barbecued tri-tip expertly grilled by the "Grillinator” Vince Rondone and his sidekick, Brian. Side dishes were provided by participants, friends and neighbors.
Nineteen items were generously donated by Tehachapi vendors for the silent auction and were enthusiastically bid upon. Thank you to all our items donated by: Alberstons, American Tire, Great Los Angeles Paint Horse Club, Heat Source, Hemme Hay & Feed, Jake's Steakhouse, Jason Nemecek, Kimberley Case, Kmart, Old Vingard Charm, P-Dubs Grille & Bar, Pioneer True Value, Ranch Supply, Scott’s Auto Body, Tehachapi Tack Shack, Tehachapi Wine & Cattle Company and Tracy Donahue, Waste Management.
Thank you to Richard and Sue Fleczok for the use of their ranch to host the ride, and Rene Ducharme for a great job collecting donations and making sure the release was signed by all riders. Tracy Donahue helped on set up, and thanks to Rhonda Vandever for all the wonderful pictures!
All in all, it was a wonderful day for participants and a successful fundraiser for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Thank you to everyone for participating this year. We hope to see you again next year, so mark your calendars for June 8-9, 2019.
Gail Forest is a member of the Greater Los Angeles Paint Horse Club, which coordinates the event each year for St. Jude's.
