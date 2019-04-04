Trains have been traditional gifts for young and old alike. The Tehachapi Loop Railroad Club would like to share their toys with all of you at their Spring Model Train Show to be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 13 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 14.
Listen to the whistles, bells, huffing and chuffing as you watch the operating layouts in Large Scale, Lionel, HO and N Modules. It's a fun time for the public as well as the modelers. There will also be gift items for the rail fans in your family: hats, shirts, mugs, pins, patches and more. There will also be vendors selling train items.
The Lancaster North Western Garden Railroad Club will be joining us with their “G” Gauge layout. The Southern Nevada N-Trakers will be joining us with their N scale layout. We will also have a bake sale.
The show will be held at the Aspen Builders Activity Center of the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District at 410 W. D St., off of Mill street and, as always, admission is free. This is wonderful fun for all ages and all the railroaders are anxious to share their passion with everyone.
We will also have a raffle for a six-month club membership.
For more information, call Mike Schmitt at 821-5271.
Mike Schmitt is a member of the Tehachapi Loop Railroad Club.
