Native and low water use plants are again being offered at the Tehachapi Resource Conservation District plant sale on Saturday, April 21 from 9:00am – 1:00pm at 321 W C St.. These plants are all chosen to tolerate our Tehachapi weather and require little water. They are also perfect for attracting pollinators, butterflies and birds to your yard!
Pre-order forms are available online at our website: www.tehachapircd.org, at our office on the door, at local Community Service Districts, and the Tehachapi Branch Library. We will be offering extra plants on the day of the sale for those who don't pre-order, as well as a few selections of wildflower seeds that can be planted in Spring. Pre-ordering offers the best option because there is a somewhat limited supply! The pre-order deadline is April 12. If you have any questions you are welcome to call 661-825-5400 or email tehachapircd@gmail.com.
Julia Barraclough is director of the Tehachapi Resource Conservation District.
