Kayla Trevino was awarded a Bachelor of Arts degree in neuroscience from Earlham College in Richmond, Ind., during commencement ceremonies May 5, according to an announcement from the college.
She is the daughter of Josephine and Pete Trevino of Tehachapi.
The liberal arts college describes itself as a "College That Changes Lives."
"We expect our students to be fully present: to think rigorously, value directness and genuineness, and actively seek insights from differing perspectives. The values we practice at Earlham are rooted in centuries of Quaker tradition, but they also constitute the ideal toolkit for contemporary success," the college announcement said.
