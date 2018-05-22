David and Jola Turowski of Tehachapi, Calif., would like to announce the wedding of their daughter, Maygen Marie Turowski, on Saturday, June 2, 2018 to Brandon Allen Sherwood, son of Todd and Kelly Sherwood of Tehachapi.
The couple will wed at their parents' home in Tehachapi. The family will travel to Europe where there will be a second reception with family. They will then travel to Italy for their honeymoon.
The two will reside in Florida where Sherwood is stationed with the United States Air Force. Turowski will then continue her education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.