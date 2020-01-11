Education is a key issue for American Association of University Women, so members were anxious to meet Stacey Larson-Everson, the new superintendent of Tehachapi Unified School District. She was the featured speaker at the January AAUW meeting and impressed the group with her vision for the future of education in Tehachapi.
Larson-Everson is married to Lance Everson, a retired property manager, and they have four grown children and two grandchildren. They raised their family in the rural town of Fallbrook on 4 ½ acres with horses, dogs, cats and chickens. With a love of the outdoors and rural surroundings, they felt Tehachapi would be a good place for them to live, and both were pleased that Stacey was offered the position of superintendent.
She said her most important job is to make sure kids are happy, successful and feel safe at school. She stressed that a good teacher must love kids and give them a sense of belonging. This is what she encourages her staff to do.
Larson-Everson pointed out that education has changed. When AAUW members were students, there was a different climate in schools. The children listened and followed whatever the teacher said. Today the students are more engaged and encouraged to explore and monitor themselves. State standards reflect this method of teaching.
When asked about the biggest challenge she sees in Tehachapi, she responded, “It is communication. People are hungry to communicate.”
To this end, she invites anyone interested to come to Kohnen’s Country Bakery on the third Wednesday of each month from 7:30 until 9:30 a.m. and talk to her to let her know what they think about education in Tehachapi.
“We are all on the same team, wanting the best for our children," she said.
AAUW promotes education and equity for women and girls, and positive societal change. Both men and women with a two-year degree or higher are eligible to join. Call 571-247-2143 for membership information.
Phyllis Belcher is a longtime Tehachapi resident, and is involved in various volunteer organizations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.