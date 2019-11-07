Tehachapi Unified School District will host a Special Education Resource Fair from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Monroe High School, 126 S. Snyder Ave., in the gymnasium.
The purpose of the fair is to explore and network, and to give participants an opportunity to learn about services offered in the community.
This is a free public event for individuals with disabilities, family members and friends, teachers and professionals and community members.
A free hot dog dinner will be provided.
For more information, call Brittany McCalman at 822-2124 or email bmccalman@teh.k12.ca.us.
