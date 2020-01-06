Photographers, gather your favorite photos and get ready for the 15th annual winter photo contest at Gallery ‘N’ Gifts. Be sure to enter early as photos will be hung in order they are received until each category is full.
Submissions will be accepted from Jan. 27 through Feb. 3, at Gallery ‘N’ Gifts, located at 100 W. Tehachapi Blvd. A special First Friday reception will be held to show off the photos and announce the winners from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 7.
Categories for this year’s event include: Landscape/Nature, Travel/Architecture, Animals, Black & White/Sepia, Details & Macros, People and, of course, our separate category for Youth Photographers. Please see their website for category definitions, complete rules and information at galleryngifts.com/upcoming-events and click on "Photo Contests."
For more information, call 822-6062.
Stephen Lee is in charge of publicity for the contest.
