The Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District will team up with Warrior Boosters Football by offering a family-fun event.
The Warrior Challenge will feature more than three miles of 30-plus obstacles for children ages 9 and older Saturday, May 18, at Philip Marx Central Park located at Mojave and E streets in downtown Tehachapi.
The obstacle race will include bucket carries, low crawl, tire flips, monkey bars, swimming for participants 15 and older, and much more.
Warriors varsity football coach Doug DeGeer said the run started last year as a Warrior Boosters fundraiser.
"The idea was to provide the community with a 5k course that was more than just your average run," DeGeer said. "We wanted to include fun and challenging obstacles that would break up the run and allow people to test other athletic abilities. It is something that people of all ages can do and have fun participating in."
After the first challenge was held, TVRPD joined the Warriors Boosters to expand the event this year.
"Parks and Rec reached out and said they wanted to help make the event something special so they are helping put on the run," DeGeer said.
Proceeds will go to the Warrior Boosters for the Warrior football team.
Registration begins at 8 a.m., with the race to commence at 9 a.m.
Pre-registration will be accepted through May 16 at $40, or $50 the day of the race. Cost includes a T-shirt, hat, finishers medal and race swag.
For more information or to register, visit TVRPD website at tvrpd.org/events/warrior-challenge or call 822-3228.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.