What is considered as Main Street Tehachapi’s most festive fundraiser of the year is right around the corner. The Ugly Christmas Sweater Wine Walk will return to downtown Tehachapi Saturday, Nov. 30 following the Thanksgiving holiday.
Now in its sixth year, the annual adult holiday gala has become a much-anticipated opportunity for the over-21 crowd to don what they believe is the ugliest sweater ever to be found under a Christmas tree and gather downtown for an evening of spirits, socializing and laughter.
Each year, more than 500 participants line up at the Tehachapi Depot Railroad Museum, located at 101 W. Tehachapi Blvd., to receive a wine glass and map of participating businesses.
From there, the crowd is invited to enjoy wine and beer tasting as they stroll from shop to shop and taste hors d'oeuvres from 6 to 9 p.m.
Each year, the event includes a raffle and costume prizes for silly categories such as "Your Mama Will Never Approve of This Sweater."
The contest will take place as a conclusion to the wine walk at the Tehachapi Railroad Depot. Those who wish to participate are encouraged to do so for the chance to win a bottle of wine provided by local vineyards.
Proceeds will go toward Main Street Tehachapi's facade grant program still offered to downtown businesses.
Main Street Tehachapi is operated by five volunteer board members and the support of a few private citizens.
Tickets cost $35 in advance, and $40 the day of the event, plus a $2 online transaction fee. Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com or at downtown Tehachapi locations.
Early check-in and ticket sales will begin at 5 p.m. while supplies last.
For more information, call 822-6519.
