Bakersfield National Cemetery will hold a service for veterans who were buried without honors or family at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 21, and the public is invited to attend.
The cemetery announced in a news release that these ceremonies will take place on the third Thursday of the last month of each quarter. The next four will be held June 21, Sept. 20, Dec. 20 and March 21.
"Knowing these veterans are being laid to rest with dignity, honor and respect gives me great pride in our cemetery and our amazing team of supporters and staff," Cemetery Director Wil Pickard said in the release.
For more information, call 661-867-2250. Bakersfield National Cemetery is located at 30338 E. Bear Mountain Blvd., Arvin.
