The Tehachapi Valley United Methodist Church Choir will perform Theodore Dubois’s epic cantata “The Last Seven Words of Christ,” directed by Gayel Pitchford, on Friday, May 17. Showtime is at 7 p.m. There will be a reception following the show. The Methodist Church is located on Schout Road, directly across the street from Country Oaks Baptist Church. This concert is presented free to the public.
DuBois wrote this particular cantata in 1867; it is one of the most beautiful and well-known pieces he composed. It has been performed hundreds of times around the world and has appeal to anyone who likes good music — regardless of religious affiliation. Dubois was born in 1837 in France and studied music at the Paris Conservatoire. He won the Prix de Rome in 1861, and in 1868 became the choirmaster at the venerable Church of the Madeleine in Paris and later served as organist there, as well. His many compositions include ballets, oratorios and three symphonies. He also wrote a treatise on counterpoint and the fugue and another one on harmony.
The TVUMC Choir had intended to present this cantata at Easter, but a burst pipe during the winter weather flooded the church and rendered the sanctuary unusable until just this week. The music is just as moving, even though Easter has come and gone. We hope you will all come and share in the magic of the music.
Soloists for this performance are soprano Anita Stoll, tenors Jim Peck and David Samate and bass Art Sidner. Accompanying the choir is pianist B.J. Zheng. The narrator is Marilynn Hogan.
Come join us in this great celebration of Easter. For more information, call 821-7511.
Gayel Pitchford is the minister of music at United Methodist Church.
