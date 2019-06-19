Tehachapi, CA (93561)

Today

Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. High 81F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.