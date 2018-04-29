Sandy McAvinue was recently honored at Tompkins Elementary as an Unsung Hero for her dedicated service in the Tehachapi Unified School District. For the past eight years, McAvinue has performed with dedication as a crossing guard and playground supervisor in sun, rain, sleet, snow, cold, heat, and the Tehachapi wind. She has been a pillar of safety for more than 6,000 students and countless drivers. As a faithful friend to all at Tompkins, McAvinue freely says, "It brings me a lot of joy working around the kids, their coming up and hugging on me. It lifts my day." She takes her job seriously, but she does it with a smile!