COMMUNITY
Gone to the Dogs, 5K Fun Run/Walk and Pet Festival to benefit Have a Heart Humane Society, registration at 8:30 a.m. and event at 9 a.m. Sept. 8, Warrior Park. $30; pet festival is free. Register at haveahearthumanesociety.org.
Friends of the Library book sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 8 at Kern County Library Tehachapi, 212 S. Green St.
Tehachapi Rotary Club Fashion Show, 5-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 12 at The Shed. Tickets are $15. Call Linda Carhart 818-519-7144.
Optimal Hospice Care volunteer orientation, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, Optimal Hospice Bakersfield office, 1675 Chester Ave., Suite 401 in Bakersfield. Call 716-4000.
Tehachapi Relay for Life Party for a Cure!, 5-9 p.m. Sept. 22, Woods Pavilion. Includes opening ceremony to honor survivors and Luminaria Ceremony. Tickets are $15 ($20 at the door) and will include dinner, entertainment and raffles. Call 327-7827 or visit Glamour Salon, Country Real Estate, Re/Max or Dignified Home Loans. Survivors invited for free, but still need a ticket.
September Safari, 9th annual Fall Business Showcase, Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce, Sept. 26. Call 822-4180 or go to tehachapi.com for exhibitor and sponsor information.
Christina's Fourth Annual Fundraiser to Wage Hope for a Cure for pancreatic cancer, 5:45 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Veterans Memorial Building, 125 E. F St. Dinner tickets $8 per person at the door; event includes lasagna dinner, door prizes, silent auction and drawing of the winning tickets for three prize money raffles and Henry 44 mag rifle. Major Jason E. George VFW 12114, the event sponsor, will donate all proceeds to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Call 822-6722 for more information.
Second annual Health & Senior Resource Fair, 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 30, Woods Pavilion, 323 W. F St., hosted by Wood Family Funeral Service and Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley. Call 822-6897 or email info@woodtehachapi.com.
14th Annual Oktoberfest, noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, Stallion Springs Community Center in Stallion Springs. Food, beer, wine, gifts and kids activities. No pets allowed.
Tehachapi Mountains Search and Rescue, meets at 8 a.m. the second Saturday of each month, Golden Hills Community Service District Office, 21415 Reeves St. New potential members are always welcome.
Tehachapi Municipal Airport Display Day, second Saturday of each month, 9 a.m. to noon, enter by the airport terminal on North Hayes Street. Local pilots will have their hangars open and aircraft on display.
Tehachapi Humane Society’s free and low-cost spay and neutering for feral cats. Vouchers are free or $20 depending on veterinarian chosen. Tehachapi Humane Society, 823-0699, line 2.
Have a Heart Humane Society's low-cost spay and neutering clinics, for dogs ($35) and cats ($25), co-pay includes surgery, rabies vaccination, microchip and 24-hour pain injection. Cash only at the time of sign-up at Rescued Treasures, 1121 W. Valley Blvd., Suite B. Call 822-5683. Also, participate in the Flex It Pink virtual run at https://www.flexitpink.com/collections/virtual-run.
ASSOCIATIONS
Greater Tehachapi 4-H, club meeting 4:30 p.m. Sept. 10, Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 E. F St. All are welcome; no RSVP necessary. Call Juliann for more information, 343-2739.
Tehachapi Chapter 2352 of the National Active And Retired Federal Employees, meets on the third Thursday of every month at 8 a.m. at Village Grille, 410 E. Tehachapi Blvd. Call Royal Mink at 821-1015 for more information.
Freemasons, Masonic Center, 24309 Cummings Valley Road. Every fourth Wednesday at 7 p.m. Call Royal Mink at 821-1015 for questions.
Order of the Eastern Star, part of the Masonic family, meets every third Wednesday of the month. Contact Judith Kennedy, 823-1907, or Vicki Tones 822-4106.
Tehachapi Mountain Democratic Club, call 821-0538 or go to www.Tehachapidems.org.
Tehachapi Republican Women, Federated, second Monday of each month, 11:30 a.m. lunch, meeting at noon, Big Papa's Steakhouse. Open to the public; guests are welcome. Reservations must be made by calling Bonnie Miller at 823-8223.
Tehachapi Gandy Dancers workshops, Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m., class starts at 7 p.m., Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 E. F St., $7.
Tehachapi Collaborative, fourth Thursday of each month, 8 a.m., Tehachapi Police Department, conference room.
Rotary Club, Thursdays, noon, The Shed. 818-519-7144.
Kiwanis Club, Wednesdays, noon, Gold Mountain Sports Tavern, in Great Oaks Plaza, 20601 West Highway 202. The Kiwanis Club of Tehachapi is an organization dedicated to serving the children of the world, one child at a time. Call 823-4848, or go to https://www.facebook.com/KiwanisTehachapi/
Lions Club, first and third Thursday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Tehachapi Senior Center.
Tehachapi Valley Arts Association, board meetings, second Monday of each month, Visions Studio, 20733 South St., #C; general meetings, fourth Monday of each month, location T.B.D.
Tehachapi Valley Gem and Mineral Society, meets fourth Thursday of each month, 7 p.m., Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 E. F St. Visit tvgms.org, or like them on Facebook.
Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District, fitness classes, $5 for drop in or $30 for a 10-visit punch card available for purchase at the district office, 490 W. D St. Available classes: Mondays, DanceFit, 6 p.m.; Tuesdays, Low Impact Aerobics, 7 p.m.; Wednesdays, Zumba, 6 p.m.; Thursdays, Low Impact Aerobics, 7 p.m.; and Fridays, Ballet Tone, 9 a.m. Call 822-3228
Summit Singers rehearsals, Tuesdays, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1049 S. Curry St. Call Corinne Stone, 822-3836.
Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 E. F St., offers weekly activities and a nutrition program. Call 822-5412.
Weekly schedule:
Monday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.; lunch, noon; Mexican Train (dominoes), noon; line dancing, 1 p.m.
Tuesday: Pinochle/cards, 10 a.m.; Club Stretch, 10:30 a.m.; lunch, noon; wood carving, 1 to 3 p.m.; Grief Support, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Scrabble, 10 a.m.; Yoga, 10:30 a.m.; lunch, noon; Essential Oil & Herb class, 1:30 p.m., first and third Wednesdays.
Thursday: Bridge/cards, 9:30 a.m.; Club Stretch, 10:30 a.m.; lunch, noon; Knitting & Crocheting, 1 p.m.; caregivers support, 1 p.m., fourth Thursday; Links 4 Life, 6:30 p.m., second Tuesday.
Friday: Respite care, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., first and third Friday; lunch, noon; Poker 12:30 p.m., (except for the third Friday of each month); Friday night fundraiser dinner, 4 to 7 p.m., third Friday.
Women of the Moose, 6:30 p.m., second and fourth Wednesdays of the month. Meetings are held at the Veterans Hall, 125 E. F St. For information, call Ginger Nolasco at 238-9312.
ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT
Tehachapi Mountain Quilters, meetings at 9:30 on the first Monday of every month at the Shepherd of the Hills Church, 24300 Bear Valley Road.
American Legion, 126 E. F St.; Bingo on Fridays, 6 p.m.; meetings on third Wednesdays of each month, 7 p.m.; Auxiliary meetings on first Thursdays. Call 822-5271.
BeeKay Theatre, 110 S. Green St. Love the stage? Tehachapi Community Theatre invites you to become a part of the theatrical family. Log on to tctonstage.com to see activities, or email kennychugg@tctonstage.com.
Big Papa's Steakhouse, 1001 W. Tehachapi Blvd. #200: Line dancing every Wednesday with Gloria Yeager, learn some new dances such as Dirty Work, South Side, Dirt on My Boots, Cruisin, Black Coffee, Riverbank Stomp, Two Step, MM Bop, Chattanooga Lucy and more, 7 to 10 p.m.; Line Dancing and two-step with Bob Burbarella, every first and second Friday starting at 8:30 p.m.; UFC Fights Nights hosted. Call 822-7272.
Dog House Saloon, 777 W. Tehachapi Blvd., DJ Wednesday through Saturdays, 8 p.m. to closing; karaoke, Wednesdays, 8 p.m. Call 822-4200.
Fiddlers Crossing, 206 E. F St., Wednesdays, Open Mic night, 7 p.m., $6 or $3 for students, children under 12 free.
Gandy Dancers: Workshops, every Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., Tehachapi Senior Center, $7.
Local Craft Beer, 365 Enterprise Way, Suite G, Open Mic Night, Sundays, 5 to 9 p.m. Call 822-2337.
Mountain Music, 206 E. F St.: Ongoing intermediate class with Deborah Hand-Cutler, Wednesdays, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., $10 per session. Call 823-9994.
Savannah’s Old Town Saloon, 20717 South St., DJ Lilia, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 8 p.m. to closing; karaoke, Thursdays, 8 p.m., Friday and Saturdays, music. Call 823-1550.
Tehachapi Wine & Cattle Co., 26689 Cummings Valley Road. Wine Wednesdays from 3 to 6 p.m. every Wednesday; Wine Down Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. with dinner by SteamPunk Cafe and live music, check the Facebook page for menu and musical guests; Dog Days of Summer, 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 21. Call 822-9233.
Tehachapi Depot Railroad Museum, 101 W. Tehachapi Blvd., open Thursday through Monday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 823-1100.
Tehachapi Museum and Errea House Museum, 310 S. Green St., Friday through Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. Call 822-8152.
Tehachapi Scrabble Club, Sundays, 2 p.m., Local Craft Beers, 365 Enterprise Way G. Win a free beer if you form the word "BREWERY" during the game. Games follow Scrabble Association Rules, so please acquaint yourself. Call 858-4318.
Tehachapi Treasure Trove, 116 E. Tehachapi Blvd. Call 822-6794.
Ongoing classes include: Open studio sessions, Fridays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., $5; Playing with Paint with Lucinda Thomas, Sundays, noon to 3 p.m., $15, bring your own paints and boards or purchase them; Adventures in Painting with Juanita Niemeyer, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., $20, bring your own project and lunch; After School Kid's Art with Judith Campanaro, ages 6 through 12, Wednesdays, 3:30 to 5 p.m., or ages 10 through 18, Thursdays, 3:30 to 5 p.m.; $40 a month plus supplies.
Special classes include: Fiber arts with Karen Stevens, 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 15, $15 per session; Mixed Media with Judith Campanaro, 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 14, $25 including supplies; Painting for Adults with Judith Campanaro, 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 8, $15 plus supplies; Eat, Drink and Paint Merrily, 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 8, $25, all canvases, brushes and paint supplies will be included along with wine and hors d'oeuvers; Art Journaling with Judith Campanaro, 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 10 and 24, $15; Jewelry Making with Dawn Callahan, 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 15, $25 plus materials.
Triassic Vineyards, 24627 Cummings Valley Road: Wine & Dine Fridays, 5 to 7 p.m. Food, live music and award-winning wine. $15 for dinner. For reservations, www.sendrsvp.com/wineanddine or call 822-5341 ext. 1
Veritas Tapas & Wine Bar, 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, 695 Tucker Road. Bobby Cochran performs. 822-8220.
VFW Post #5948, 221 W. Tehachapi Blvd., karaoke with Erik, first and third Fridays, 7 to 11 p.m. and second and fourth Friday with Tom; pool tournaments, 8-ball on Tuesdays, 9-ball on Thursdays, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Call 822-7500.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Dancercise, 4 p.m. Saturdays, Shepherd of the Hills, 24300 Bear Valley Road. Call 822-1400.
DivorceCare, for anyone who is separated or divorced. Class begins at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11 and runs through Dec. 12, Country Oaks Church, 20915 Schout Road, in room 402. Join in at any time. Call 822-1379.
Tehachapi Parkinson's Support Group, those with Parkinson's and/or their caregivers are welcome. Meetings are held every second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. Contact Rob at rwerwarner@gmail.com for location.
T.M.G. Alcoholics Anonymous/Al-Anon meetings, held in Tehachapi seven days a week at 20717 South St. For meeting times, call 322-4025.
Good Grief Group, Thursdays (ongoing) from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills, 24300 Bear Valley Road. This is a confidential, non-denominational, Christian-based support group. Call 822-1400 with questions.
Parkinson's Disease Support Group (Movers and Shakers), 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Shepherd of the Hills Church, 24300 Bear Valley Road.
Respite for Caregivers, meets Thursdays, 1 to 3 p.m., Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 E. F St. For reservations, call 821-1626.
VFW Post #12114, 125 E. F St., counseling, first Wednesdays of each month, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Caregivers Education, fourth Thursday of each month, 1 p.m., Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 E. F St. Chris Barrett helps caregivers through support and information. Call 821-1626.
Links 4 Life Breast Cancer Support, second Thursday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 E. F St. Call Mary Von Blake at 805-0098.
Weight Watchers, 4:30 p.m. weigh-in with 5 p.m. meeting Thursdays, fellowship hall of Shepherd of the Hills Church, 24300 Bear Valley Road. Three payments of $62 each to Weight Watchers. Call 822-1400 or write to tehachapishepherd@yahoo.com for details.
RELIGION
Free showing of "A Question of Faith," 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7 and 1 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, Shepherd of the Hills Church, 24300 Bear Valley Road. Free child care for younger children. No RSVP is required; all are welcome. Free refreshments while supplies last. Call 822-1400 or write tehachapishepherd@yahoo.com.
Country Oaks Baptist Church, 20915 Schout Road, Grief Share. Grief Share is a confidential, non-denominational Christian-based ministry to aid the community to process and deal with grief associated with loss of family and loved ones. Call 822-1379.
Tehachapi Mountain Vineyard activities, 502 W. Pinon, High School Youth Groups, Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m., and Sundays, 11 a.m.; Monday Night Manna and free meal, second and last Mondays of each month, 6 p.m. Call 822-9313, email Saundra Galloway at sgalloway@desertvineyard.com or visit tehachapimountainvineyard.com.
Grace Fellowship Church, the Truth Seekers discussion group, Wednesdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., 213 E. Tehachapi Blvd., free dinner served at 6 p.m. Call Terrence Flynn at 823-1950 or 310-561-0696.
Tehachapi Good News Clubs for children 5-12 years with Bible lesson and activities after school on Tuesdays at Golden Hills, Wednesdays at Tompkins and Cummings Valley, and Thursdays at the Village at Tehachapi Apartments. Homeschoolers are invited to join the Village at Tehachapi Club. Clubs resume after Labor Day. Registration forms can be obtained by emailing TehachapiGNC@gmail.com or calling Kathy Flynn at 823-1950.
Mountain Bible Church, 630 Maple St.; Adult Bible study and women's Bible study, Wednesdays, 6 p.m.; Youth group, ages 2nd through 12th grades, Wednesdays, 6 to 7 p.m..; Bible study on the Book of Hebrews, Fridays, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday service, 10 a.m. Call 822-7541.
Tehachapi First Baptist Church, 1049 S. Curry St.: Church service each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Call 822-3138 or email fbctehachapi.com.
Items for Upcoming should be submitted by noon each Wednesday for the following week’s edition. Items are run at no charge on a space-available basis. Email submissions to editorial@tehachapinews.com or drop by our office, 411 N. Mill St., Tehachapi.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.