COMMUNITY
5th annual 5K and Family Fun Run, 7:30 a.m. Friday, June 1. Register for $20 by May 4 to get a T-Shirt. Contact Pam Johnson at pjohnson@teh.k12.ca.us or call 822-2190.
Eighth anniversary celebration, Tehachapi Depot Train Museum, 5-7 p.m. June 1. Friends of the Tehachapi Depot members will be on hand to answer questions. Refreshments and a birthday cake will be served.
Catholic Daughters of St. Malachy Catholic Church Spring Rummage Sale, Friday, June 1 and Saturday, June 2, McMullan Hall, 407 W. E St. Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Items include clothes, furniture, household items, tools and miscellaneous items.
Tehachapi Regulators Sail Thru Car Wash fundraiser, Sunday, June 3 and Monday, June 4. Sail Thru Car Wash will donate $5.00 to Tehachapi Regulators youth basketball for every "Works" coupon presented to Sail Thru Car Wash on those two days. Sail Thru Car Wash is located at 532 Tucker Rd., Tehachapi, CA.
California Highway Patrol open house, noon to 4 p.m. June 23, Mojave CHP Office, 1313 Highway 58 in Mojave. See CHP K-9, a CHP helicopter, office tours, a vehicle rollover simulator, car seat installation clinic and more.
Tehachapi Mountains Search and Rescue, meets at 8 a.m. the second Saturday of each month, Golden Hills Community Service District Office, 21415 Reeves St. New potential members are always welcome.
Tehachapi Municipal Airport Display Day, second Saturday of each month, 9 a.m. to noon, enter by the airport terminal on North Hayes Street. Local pilots will have their hangars open and aircraft on display.
Tehachapi Humane Society’s free and low-cost spay and neutering for feral cats. Vouchers are free or $20 depending on veterinarian chosen. Tehachapi Humane Society, 823-0699, line 2.
Have a Heart Humane Society's low-cost spay and neutering clinics, for dogs ($35) and cats ($25), co-pay includes surgery, rabies vaccination, microchip and 24-hour pain injection. Cash only at the time of sign-up at Rescued Treasures, 1121 W. Valley Blvd., Suite B. Call 822-5683. Also, participate in the Flex It Pink virtual run at https://www.flexitpink.com/collections/virtual-run.
ASSOCIATIONS
Tehachapi Chapter 2352 of the National Active And Retired Federal Employees, meets on the third Thursday of every month at 8 a.m. at Village Grille, 410 E. Tehachapi Blvd. Call Royal Mink at 821-1015 for more information.
Freemasons, Masonic Center, 24309 Cummings Valley Road. Every fourth Wednesday at 7 p.m., with a discussion set for May 23. Call Royal Mink at 821-1015 for questions.
Order of the Eastern Star, part of the Masonic family, meets every third Wednesday of the month. Contact Judith Kennedy, 823-1907, or Vicki Tones 822-4106.
Tehachapi Mountain Democratic Club, social and dinner hour, 5 to 6 p.m. and meeting at 6 p.m., Thursday, June 7. Topic is California water supply challenges. Call 821-0538 or go to www.Tehachapidems.org.
Tehachapi Republican Women, Federated, second Monday of each month, 11:30 a.m. lunch, meeting at noon, Big Papa's Steakhouse. Open to the public; guests are welcome. Reservations must be made by calling Bonnie Miller at 823-8223.
Tehachapi Gandy Dancers workshops, Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m., class starts at 7 p.m., Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 E. F St., $7.
Tehachapi Collaborative, fourth Thursday of each month, 8 a.m., Tehachapi Police Department, conference room.
Rotary Club, Thursdays, noon, The Shed. 818-519-7144.
Kiwanis Club, Wednesdays, noon, with a new location: Gold Mountain Sports Tavern, in Great Oaks Plaza, 20601 West Highway 202. The Kiwanis Club of Tehachapi is an organization dedicated to serving the children of the world, one child at a time. Call 823-4848, or go to https://www.facebook.com/KiwanisTehachapi/
Lions Club, first and third Thursday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Tehachapi Senior Center.
Tehachapi Valley Arts Association, board meetings, second Monday of each month, Visions Studio, 20733 South St., #C; general meetings, fourth Monday of each month, location T.B.D.
Tehachapi Valley Gem and Mineral Society, meets fourth Thursday of each month, 7 p.m., Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 E. F St. Visit tvgms.org, or like them on Facebook.
Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District, fitness classes, $5 for drop in or $30 for a 10-visit punch card available for purchase at the district office, 490 W. D St. Available classes: Mondays, DanceFit, 6 p.m.; Tuesdays, Low Impact Aerobics, 7 p.m.; Wednesdays, Zumba, 6 p.m.; Thursdays, Low Impact Aerobics, 7 p.m.; and Fridays, Ballet Tone, 9 a.m. Call 822-3228
Summit Singers rehearsals, Tuesdays, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1049 S. Curry St. Call Corinne Stone, 822-3836.
Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 E. F St., offers weekly activities and a nutrition program. Call 822-5412.
Weekly schedule:
Monday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.; lunch, noon; Mexican Train (dominoes), noon; line dancing, 1 p.m.
Tuesday: Pinochle/cards, 10 a.m.; Club Stretch, 10:30 a.m.; lunch, noon; wood carving, 1 to 3 p.m.; Grief Support, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Scrabble, 10 a.m.; Yoga, 10:30 a.m.; lunch, noon; Essential Oil & Herb class, 1:30 p.m., first and third Wednesdays.
Thursday: Bridge/cards, 9:30 a.m.; Club Stretch, 10:30 a.m.; lunch, noon; Knitting & Crocheting, 1 p.m.; caregivers support, 1 p.m., fourth Thursday; Links 4 Life, 6:30 p.m., second Tuesday.
Friday: Respite care, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., first and third Friday; lunch, noon; Poker 12:30 p.m., (except for the third Friday of each month); Friday night fundraiser dinner, 4 to 7 p.m., third Friday.
ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT
Tehachapi Mountain Quilters, 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 4 where Tiffany Hayes will be speaking. Hayes lives in Lancaster and will tell stories of how she creates her quilts and provide insight on the quilt industry. She created “The Goddess Tool” and will explain how it works and how its name came about. Meetings at 9:30 on the first Monday of every month at the Shepherd of the Hills Church, 24300 Bear Valley Road.
American Legion, 126 E. F St.; Bingo on Fridays, 6 p.m.; meetings on third Wednesdays of each month, 7 p.m.; Auxiliary meetings on first Thursdays. Call 822-5271.
BeeKay Theatre, 110 S. Green St. Love the stage? Tehachapi Community Theatre invites you to become a part of the theatrical family. Log on to tctonstage.com to see activities, or email kennychugg@tctonstage.com.
Big Papa's Steakhouse, 1001 W. Tehachapi Blvd. #200: Line dancing every Wednesday with Gloria Yeager, learn some new dances such as Dirty Work, South Side, Dirt on My Boots, Cruisin, Black Coffee, Riverbank Stomp, Two Step, MM Bop, Chattanooga Lucy and more, 7 to 9 p.m. followed by open dancing from 9 to 10 p.m.; UFC Fights Nights hosted. Call 822-7272.
Dog House Saloon, 777 W. Tehachapi Blvd., DJ Wednesday through Saturdays, 8 p.m. to closing; karaoke, Wednesdays, 8 p.m. Call 822-4200.
Fiddlers Crossing, 206 E. F St., Wednesdays, Open Mic night, 7 p.m., $6 or $3 for students, children under 12 free.
Gandy Dancers: Workshops, every Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., Tehachapi Senior Center, $7.
Local Craft Beer, 365 Enterprise Way, Suite G, Open Mic Night, Wednesdays, 6 to 10 p.m. Call 822-2337.
Mountain Music, 206 E. F St.: Ongoing intermediate class with Deborah Hand-Cutler, Wednesdays, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., $10 per session. Call 823-9994.
Savannah’s Old Town Saloon, 20717 South St., DJ Lilia, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 8 p.m. to closing; karaoke, Thursdays, 8 p.m., Friday and Saturdays, music. Call 823-1550.
Souza Family Vineyard, 26689 Cummings Valley Road offers Wine Down Fridays with catering by Steam Punk Cafe. May 25 is chicken fettuccine with music by Mountain Pass. Dinners are $13; make reservations by noon Fridays. Call 822-9233.
Tehachapi Depot Railroad Museum, 101 W. Tehachapi Blvd., open Thursday through Monday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 823-1100.
Tehachapi Museum and Errea House Museum, 310 S. Green St., Friday through Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. Call 822-8152.
Tehachapi Scrabble Club, Sundays, 2 p.m., Local Craft Beers, 365 Enterprise Way G. Win a free beer if you form the word "BREWERY" during the game. Games follow Scrabble Association Rules, so please acquaint yourself. Call 858-4318.
Tehachapi Treasure Trove, 116 E. Tehachapi Blvd. Call 822-6794.
Ongoing classes include: Open studio sessions, Fridays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., $5; Playing with Paint with Lucinda Thomas, Sundays, noon to 3 p.m., $15, bring your own paints and boards or purchase them; Adventures in Painting with Juanita Niemeyer, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., $20, bring your own project and lunch; After School Kid's Art with Judith Campanaro, ages 6 through 12, Wednesdays, 3:30 to 5 p.m., or ages 10 through 18, Thursdays, 3:30 to 5 p.m.; $40 a month plus supplies.
Special classes include: June 8, Friday, 1 to 4 p.m., Mixed Media with Judith Campanaro for $25 including supplies; June 9, Saturday, 1 to 3 p.m., Painting for Adults with Judith Campanaro for $15 plus supplies; June 9, Saturday, 6 to 9 p.m., Eat, Drink and Paint Merrily for $25; June 4, Monday, 1 to 3 p.m., Art Journaling with Judith Campanaro for $15, students must supply their own journal or purchase one at the Treasure Trove.
Triassic Vineyards, 24627 Cummings Valley Road: Wine & Dine Fridays, 5 to 7 p.m., catered by Steampunk with live music, $13 dinner. Call 822-5341, ext. 1.
VFW Post #5948, 221 W. Tehachapi Blvd., karaoke with Erik, first and third Fridays, 7 to 11 p.m. and second and fourth Friday with Tom; pool tournaments, 8-ball on Tuesdays, 9-ball on Thursdays, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Call 822-7500.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Tehachapi Parkinson's Support Group, those with Parkinson's and/or their caregivers are welcome. Meetings are held every second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. Contact Rob at rwerwarner@gmail.com for location.
T.M.G. Alcoholics Anonymous/Al-Anon meetings, held in Tehachapi seven days a week at 20717 South St. For meeting times, call 322-4025.
Good Grief Group, Thursdays (ongoing) from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills, 24300 Bear Valley Road. This is a confidential, non-denominational, Christian-based support group. Call 822-1400 with questions.
Sweet Deliverance (Diabetes Support), a place to share experiences and build relationships with others who have diabetes. Last Thursday of each month from 10 to 11 a.m. at Shepherd of the Hills, 24300 Bear Valley Road. This is a confidential, non-denominational, Christian-based support group. Call 822-1400 with questions.
Parkinson's Disease Support Group (Movers and Shakers), 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Shepherd of the Hills Church, 24300 Bear Valley Road.
Respite for Caregivers, meets Thursdays, 1 to 3 p.m., Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 E. F St. For reservations, call 821-1626.
VFW Post #12114, 125 E. F St., counseling, first Wednesdays of each month, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Caregivers Education, fourth Thursday of each month, 1 p.m., Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 E. F St. Chris Barrett helps caregivers through support and information. Call 821-1626.
Links 4 Life Breast Cancer Support, second Thursday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 E. F St. Call Mary Von Blake at 805-0098.
RELIGION
Splash Canyon Vacation Bible School, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. June 18-21, for kindergarten through sixth grade. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 329 S. Mill St. Call 822-6817.
Tehachapi Mountain Vineyard activities, 502 W. Pinon, High School Youth Groups, Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m., and Sundays, 11 a.m.; Monday Night Manna and free meal, second and last Mondays of each month, 6 p.m. Call 822-9313, email Saundra Galloway at sgalloway@desertvineyard.com or visit tehachapimountainvineyard.com.
Grace Fellowship Church, the Truth Seekers discussion group, Wednesdays, 7 to 8:30 p.m., 213 E. Tehachapi Blvd., free dinner served at 6 p.m. Call Terrence Flynn at 823-1950 or 310-561-0696.
Mountain Bible Church, 630 Maple St.; Adult Bible study and women's Bible study, Wednesdays, 6 p.m.; Youth group, ages 2nd through 12th grades, Wednesdays, 6 to 7 p.m..; Bible study on the Book of Hebrews, Fridays, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday service, 10 a.m. Call 822-7541.
Tehachapi First Baptist Church, 1049 S. Curry St.: Church service each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Call 822-3138 or email fbctehachapi.com.
