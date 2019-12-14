COMMUNITY
Tehachapi Amtgard Quixotic Valley, live action, role-play, Philip Marx Central Park, every other Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. The next event will be held Dec. 22. For more information, visit JoinAmtgard.com, or Facebook at Tehachapi Amtgard-Quixotic Valley, or email Quixotic.Valley@gmail.com.
Chanukah Menorah Lighting, Dec. 23, 6 p.m., in front of Moses-Master Carpet, 110 E. Tehachapi Blvd. Call 822-6959.
Paddles Up Monthly Quarter Auction, second Sunday of each month, Tehachapi Community Church, 100 E. E St. Doors open at 3 p.m., auction begins at 4 p.m. Raffle, vendors and snack bar.
Tehachapi Library, 212 S. Green St. Call 822-4938. The library will be closed Dec. 25 through Jan. 3.
The following ongoing events will be held:
Preschool Storytime, Fridays at 10 a.m.; Kids and Teens Chess Club, Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m., ages 8 to 18; Lego Club for kids, third Saturdays, 11 a.m.; Fantasy Gaming Club (Magic & Pathfinder), second and fourth Fridays, 3 to 5 p.m.; Comic Book Club for teens and young adults, third Fridays, 3 to 5 p.m.; Anime and Manga for teens and young adults, first Fridays, 3 to 5 p.m.; Barks & Books, kids read to dogs; second and fourth Mondays, 4 to 6 p.m.; Yarn Club, every Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; and Cosplay Sewing Circle for teens and young adults, third Friday, 3 to 5 p.m.
Special events: Collection of Good Neighbor Care kits, ongoing throughout the fall and winter, donate items on the care kits list or a complete kit for the homeless and others in need.
Tehachapi Humane Society’s free and low-cost spay and neutering for feral cats and lost/found pet line. Vouchers are free if you drive the cat to Palmdale or California City or $20 for local veterinarian. Tehachapi Humane Society, 823-0699, line 2 for feral cats, line 3 for lost or found pet line.
Have a Heart Humane Society offers low-cost spay and neutering clinics with no income qualifications, for dogs ($50) and cats ($30), co-pay includes surgery, rabies shot if needed, microchip and pain injection. Animals under 6 years old are eligible. Cash only at the time of sign-up, no checks or cards for clinic co-pays. Come to Rescued Treasures, 1121 W. Valley Blvd., Suite B. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 822-5683.
ASSOCIATIONS
Greater Tehachapi Republican Assembly, Dec. 19, noon, Big Papa's Steakhouse. Visit GTRACRA.com for more information.
Tehachapi Republican Women, meets the second Monday of each month September through June, 11:30 a.m., Gold Mountain Sports Tavern, 20601 W. Valley Blvd. Lunch is $16.
Tehachapi Mountain Democratic Club, meets the first Thursday of the month, Big Papa's, 1001 W. Tehachapi Blvd. Dinner at 5 p.m., meeting at 6 p.m.
Civil Air Patrol, Tehachapi Squadron 46, Tuesdays, 5:30 to 8 p.m., Tehachapi Airport Terminal building, 314 N. Hayes St. Call 2Lt. Shannon Loftus at 221-3686.
American Legion Auxiliary 221 monthly charitable auction, third Sunday of every month, Veterans Memorial Building, 125 F St. Doors open at 3 p.m., auction starts at 4 p.m. Free entry with option to purchase all-in paddles, 50/50 and raffle tickets. Snack bar will be open.
Tehachapi Amateur Radio Association, second Thursday of every month, 7 p.m., Mountain Aire Estates Clubhouse, 600 S. Dennison Road in Tehachapi. For more information, email ac6ee@arrl.net or call 750-2878. The call-in frequency is on the W6SLZ Repeater, 146.700- (123.00 tone).
Tehachapi Mountains Search and Rescue, meets at 8 a.m. the second Saturday of each month, Golden Hills Community Service District Office, 21415 Reeves St. New potential members are always welcome.
The Write Stuff writing group, Fridays, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills Church, 24300 Bear Valley Road next to Cummings Valley Elementary School. No RSVP and free to the public. Contact tehachapishepherd@yahoo.com or call 822-1400.
Outreach Singers, second and fourth Wednesdays, 7 to 8 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills Church. Messaging hope and inspiration to homebound, infirm and senior care facilities. All ages welcome. More information on Facebook @OutreachSingersTehachapi or at OutreachSingers.com.
Tehachapi Chapter 2352 of the National Active And Retired Federal Employees, meets on the third Saturday of every month at 8 a.m. at Village Grille, 410 E. Tehachapi Blvd. Call Royal Mink at 821-1015 for more information.
Freemasons, Masonic Center, 24309 Cummings Valley Road. Second Wednesday during November and December at 7 p.m. Call Royal Mink at 821-1015 for questions.
Order of the Eastern Star, part of the Masonic family, meets every third Wednesday of the month. Contact Judith Kennedy, 823-1907, or Vicki Tones 822-4106.
Tehachapi Wood Carvers, every Tuesday from 1 to 3 p.m. and the third Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 E. F St. Call Lori at 823-9882.
Tehachapi Gandy Dancers workshops, Wednesdays, 7 p.m., Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 E. F St., $7. First class is free. Singles and couples welcome. Call Carolyn at 821-4003.
Tehachapi Collaborative, fourth Thursday of each month, 8 a.m., Tehachapi Police Department conference room.
Rotary Club, Thursdays, noon, The Shed. 818-519-7144.
Kiwanis Club, Wednesdays, noon, Gold Mountain Sports Tavern in Great Oaks Plaza, 20601 West Highway 202. Call 823-4848, or go to facebook.com/KiwanisTehachapi.
Lions Club, first and third Thursday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Tehachapi Senior Center.
Tehachapi Valley Arts Association, board meetings, third Monday of each month, 8:30 a.m., Gallery 'N' Gifts, 100 W. Tehachapi Blvd.
Tehachapi Valley Gem and Mineral Society, meets fourth Thursday of each month, 7 p.m., Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 E. F St. Visit tvgms.org, or like them on Facebook.
Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District, fitness classes, $5 for drop in or $30 for a 10-visit punch card available for purchase at the district office, 490 W. D St. Call 822-3228
Summit Singers rehearsals, Tuesdays, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1049 S. Curry St. Call Corinne Stone, 822-3836.
Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 E. F St., offers weekly activities and a nutrition program. Call 822-5412.
Weekly schedule:
Monday: Yoga, 10:30 a.m.; lunch, noon; Mexican Train (dominoes), noon; line dancing, 1 p.m.
Tuesday: Pinochle/cards, 10 a.m.; Club Stretch, 10:30 a.m.; lunch, noon; wood carving, 1 to 3 p.m.; Grief Support, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Scrabble, 10 a.m.; Yoga, 10:30 a.m.; lunch, noon.
Thursday: Bridge/cards, 9:30 a.m.; Club Stretch, 10:30 a.m.; lunch, noon; Knitting & Crocheting, 1 p.m.; caregivers support, 1:30 p.m., fourth Thursday.
Friday: Respite care, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; lunch, noon; poker 12:30 p.m., (except for the third Friday of each month); Friday night fundraiser dinner, 4 to 7 p.m., third Friday.
Women of the Moose, 6:30 p.m., second and fourth Wednesdays of the month. Meetings are held at the Veterans Hall, 125 E. F St. For information, call Ginger Nolasco at 238-9312.
ARTS AND ENTERTAINMENT
The Dance Craze Ballroom classes for adults, learn Salsa, Cha Cha, Foxtrot Swing and more, Tuesdays from 7 to 8 p.m, and Thursdays from 6 to 7 p.m., 414 W. Tehachapi Blvd., Suites B and C. Cost is $55 a month for a single, $65 for a couple, and $85 a month for a couple for both classes each week.
Tehachapi Mountain Quilters, meetings at 9:30 a.m. on the first Monday of every month, or the second if the first is a holiday, at the Shepherd of the Hills Church, 24300 Bear Valley Road. Call Anna at 822-9414.
American Legion, 126 E. F St.; Bingo on Fridays, 6 p.m.; meetings on third Wednesdays of each month, 7 p.m.; Auxiliary meetings on first Thursdays. Call 822-5271.
BeeKay Theatre, 110 S. Green St. Love the stage? Tehachapi Community Theatre invites you to become a part of the theatrical family. Go to tctonstage.com to see activities, or email kennychugg@tctonstage.com.
Big Papa's Steakhouse, 1001 W. Tehachapi Blvd. #200: Line dancing every Wednesday with Gloria Yeager, learn some new dances such as Dirty Work, South Side, Dirt on My Boots, Cruisin, Black Coffee, Riverbank Stomp, Two Step, MM Bop, Chattanooga Lucy and more, 7 to 10 p.m.; Line Dancing and two-step with Bob Burbarella, every first and second Friday starting at 8:30 p.m.; UFC Fights Nights hosted. Call 822-7272.
Dog House Saloon, 777 W. Tehachapi Blvd., DJ Wednesday through Saturdays, 8 p.m. to closing; karaoke, Wednesdays, 8 p.m. Call 822-4200.
Fiddlers Crossing, 206 E. F St., Wednesdays, Open Mic night, 7 p.m., $6 or $3 for students, children under 12 free.
Gandy Dancers: Workshops, every Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., Tehachapi Senior Center, $7.
Local Craft Beer, 365 Enterprise Way, Suite G, Open Mic Night, Sundays, 5 to 9 p.m. Call 822-2337.
Mountain Music, 206 E. F St.: Ongoing intermediate class with Deborah Hand-Cutler, Wednesdays, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., $10 per session. Call 823-9994.
Savannah’s Old Town Saloon, 20717 South St., DJ Lilia, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 8 p.m. to closing; karaoke, Thursdays, 8 p.m., Friday and Saturdays, music. Call 823-1550.
Tehachapi Wine & Cattle Co., 26877 Cummings Valley Road. Open Fridays from 1 to 6 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Open Monday through Thursday by appointment only. Call 822-9233.
Tehachapi Depot Railroad Museum, 101 W. Tehachapi Blvd., open Thursday through Monday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 823-1100.
Tehachapi Museum and Errea House Museum, 310 S. Green St., Friday through Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. Call 822-8152.
Tehachapi Treasure Trove, 116 E. Tehachapi Blvd. Call 822-6794.
Ongoing classes include: Open studio sessions, Fridays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., $5 per session; Playing with Paint with Lucinda Thomas, Sundays, noon to 3 p.m., $15, bring your own paints and boards or purchase them; Adventures in Painting with Juanita Niemeyer, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., $20, bring your own project and lunch.
Special classes include: Fiber Arts with Karen Stevens, Dec. 21 and Jan. 4, 1 to 4 p.m., $15; Eat, Drink & Paint Merrily, Dec. 21, 6 to 9 p.m., $25, supplies included; Art Journaling with Judith Campanaro, Dec. 23, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., $20, bring your own journal or buy one.
Triassic Vineyards, 24627 Cummings Valley Road: Wine & Dine Fridays, 5 to 7 p.m. Food, live music and award-winning wine. $15 for dinner. For reservations, sendrsvp.com/wineanddine or call 822-5341 ext. 1.
Veritas Tapas & Wine Bar, 695 Tucker Road. 822-8220.
VFW Post #5948, 221 W. Tehachapi Blvd., karaoke with Erik, first and third Fridays, 7 to 11 p.m. and second and fourth Friday with Tom; pool tournaments, 8-ball on Tuesdays, 9-ball on Thursdays, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Call 822-7500.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Valley Caregiver Resource Center provides family caregivers respite three Fridays a month, Tehachapi Senior Center. Call 821-1626.
Caregiver Support Group, fourth Thursday of each month, 1 p.m., Tehachapi Senior Center. Call 821-1626.
Dancercise, 4 p.m. Saturdays, Shepherd of the Hills, 24300 Bear Valley Road. Call 822-1400.
Tehachapi Parkinson's Support Group, those with Parkinson's and/or their caregivers are welcome. Meetings are held every second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. Contact Rob at rwerwarner@gmail.com for location.
Al-Anon meetings, Open meetings, Mondays from 7 to 8, Church of Christ, 401 S. Mill St.; Thursdays from 7 to 8 p.m. and Fridays from 1:30 TO 2:30 p.m., 20717 South St. Call 322-4025.
Good Grief Group, Thursdays (ongoing) from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Shepherd of the Hills, 24300 Bear Valley Road. This is a confidential, non-denominational, Christian-based support group. Call 822-1400 with questions.
Parkinson's Disease Support Group (Movers and Shakers), 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Shepherd of the Hills Church, 24300 Bear Valley Road.
Respite for Caregivers, meets Thursdays, 1 to 3 p.m., Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 E. F St. For reservations, call 821-1626.
VFW Post #12114, 125 E. F St., counseling, first and third Wednesdays of each month, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Caregivers Education, fourth Thursday of each month, 1 p.m., Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 E. F St. Chris Barrett helps caregivers through support and information. Call 821-1626.
Links 4 Life Breast Cancer Support, second Thursday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Tehachapi Senior Center, 500 E. F St. Call Mary Von Blake at 805-0098.
RELIGION
All Together Now, last Sunday of each month, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Grace Fellowship, 326 E. Tehachapi Blvd. A different praise team and local pastor will lead each meeting.
Shepherd of the Hills Church, 24300 Bear Valley Road, Women's Bible Study, Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon. No RSVP or fees. Call Carolyn at 477-1532 or email her at canddgilliam@sbcglobal.net.
Tehachapi Mountain Vineyard activities, 502 W. Pinon, High School Youth Groups, Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m., and Sundays, 11 a.m.; Monday Night Manna and free meal, second and last Mondays of each month, 6 p.m. Call 822-9313, email Michelle Desmond at mdesmond@tehachapivineyard.ord, or visit tehachapivineyard.org.
Grace Fellowship Church, What is truth? discussion group, Wednesdays, 6:30 to 8 p.m., 213 E. Tehachapi Blvd. Call Terrence Flynn at 823-1950 or 310-561-0696.
Tehachapi Good News Clubs for children 5-12 years with Bible lesson and activities after school on Tuesdays at Golden Hills, Wednesdays at Tompkins and Cummings Valley, and Thursdays at the Village at Tehachapi Apartments. Homeschoolers are invited to join the Village at Tehachapi Club. Registration forms can be obtained by emailing TehachapiGNC@gmail.com or calling Kathy Flynn at 823-1950.
Mountain Bible Church, 630 Maple St.: Kid's and Youth Groups, 6 to 7:30 p.m.; Thursday morning Women's Bible Study, 9:45 to 11 a.m.; Wednesday morning Adult Bible Study, 9 a.m.; Sunday service, 10 a.m. Call 822-7541 or email info@mountainbible.church.
Tehachapi First Baptist Church, 1049 S. Curry St.: Church service each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Together Men's Bible Study, Tuesdays at 6 p.m., dinner provided. Call 822-3138 or email fbctehachapi.com.
Tehachapi United Church of Christ, 100 E. E St.: Worship service Sundays at 10:30 a.m. Call 822-4443.
Items for Upcoming should be submitted by noon each Wednesday for the following week’s edition. Items are run at no charge on a space-available basis. Email submissions to editorial@tehachapinews.com or drop by our office, 411 N. Mill St., Tehachapi.
