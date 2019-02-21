The Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra will perform Sunday, March 3, at 4 p.m., at Country Oaks Baptist Church, 20915 Schout Road. Featured will be Beethoven's Ruins of Athens Overture, Pianist Jason Stoll in Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor, and the Háry János Suite by Zoltán Kodály. The public is invited to attend, and admission will be free.