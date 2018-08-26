A Touch of Tehachapi Pride at the VFW: The Tehachapi Veteran’s of Foreign Wars Post 5948 is celebrating the lineage of Tehachapi by repainting a landscape mural on the side of its boxcar located at the post. Skip McCloskey, the JAG officer, and his daughter Jocelynn show off their artistic talents spending three months in preparation for the unveiling during Mountain Festival 2018. Many locals and tourists stopped by to use the mural as their visiting backdrop. The VFW is proud they can give a touch of art to the community.