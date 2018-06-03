Lauraine Snelling will present a Writing Great Fiction workshop from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with an hour out for lunch on June 23. The workshop will be held at Tehachapi Treasure Trove, 116 E. Tehachapi Blvd. The fee is $50, which includes the workbook. To reserve a seat, call 822-6794. This fiction workshop will cover turning an idea into a book, creating characters that will live on in reader’s minds, dialogue, plotting and endings that leave readers wanting more. Advance registration required at Treasure Trove. Class size limited at 20.